Bruce Edward Cronin Sr.
Resident of Alamo
The Cronin family announces with sadness the death of its patriarch, Bruce Edward Cronin Sr. on November 9, 2019. He was 82 years old. Bruce was born in Brooklyn, NY to Irma and Robert Cronin, grew up in Queens, NY where he attended John Adams H.S., then received a BS degree from Adelphi University.
After teaching school for three years at Rocky Point School on Long Island, he began his corporate career in sales and marketing with Armour-Dial, first in Columbus, OH, then in Chicago, IL. He then joined Ralston Purina Corp. in St.Louis, MO, ultimately becoming Director of Marketing for Chicken of the Sea tuna. His dream destination was California, where he spent these last 45 years in Alamo, pursuing his third career in real estate and mortgage consulting. He enjoyed all sports, particularly the years he played golf with the Diablo Divots.
Bruce miraculously survived a ruptured aortic aneurysm in 2005, and went on to enjoy 14 more years of life.
He is mourned by his wife Win, and his five children, of whom he was most proud: Donna and Ellen Cronin, Susan Wilson (RJ), Bruce Jr (Stephanie), and Michael (Lynn). His grandchildren include Melanie Woods(James), John Wilson(Katie), Monica Wilson, Sarah and Adam Cronin, Zoe Cronin and Miles Huntsman. Great grandchildren include George and Eleanor Wilson, and soon-to-be baby girl Woods. He is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Cronin, widow of his only brother, Bob, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A re-forestation acre of land in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has been set aside in Bruce's memory, a nod to the times he enjoyed hunting in the Adirondack Mountains, NY in his early years.
An afternoon of recollection is planned for Sunday, January 12 at Oak Hill Park clubhouse in Danville from 1PM to 3PM. The family invites you to join them in sharing and reminiscing about Bruce's life and times.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019