|
|
Bruce Harris
Feb. 4, 1924 - Sept. 15, 2019
Kalispell, MT
Bruce Jerome Harris, 95, a longtime resident of Berkeley, CA, and recent resident of Kalispell, died of natural causes at home. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Reynolds, of Kalispell; son Chris Harris (Karen) and granddaughter Jazmine of Vallejo, CA; eight step-children; and a combined 25 step-grandchildren/step-great grandchildren. Predeceased by wives Emily Barlow King in 1987 and Sondra Kennedy Harris in 1998. His first marriage, to Phyllis Brooke Colson, ended in divorce. After marrying in 2001 and spending the winters in Berkeley and the summers in Kalispell, where they both volunteered at Glacier National Park, Bruce and Marilyn moved to Montana permanently in 2017. A World War II and Korean War veteran, Bruce graduated from the University of California in 1948 and earned his master's from Golden Gate University in 1979. An electrical engineer by trade that led him to a career in telecommunications and radio, Bruce was blessed with a brilliant mind that never eroded. He had nonstop energy, was never confounded by technology, never stopped learning or tinkering, had a strong interest in photography and was determined to stay active, whether by square dancing, hiking or going to the gym. Formerly attended the Unitarian Church in Kensington. Memorials are suggested to the East Bay Chapter Hearing Loss of America, of which he was a founder, or . Services are scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Buffalo Hill Terrace, 40 Claremont Street, Kalispell.
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home, 406-752-0336, [email protected]
View the online memorial for Bruce Harris
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019