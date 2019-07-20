Home

Bruce Hock
Resident of Danville, CA
Long time Danville resident and guitar teacher passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019. Bruce was part of the local music community for many years both as a performer and teacher. His passion for music was passed along to many students over the years. A celebration of life will be held at the Danville Veterans Hall on Saturday Aug. 10th 1:30-4:00. Per his request, this will be an open house event with the focus on remembering the good times shared. As Bruce was known for his unique wardrobe, those attending are encouraged to wear swag from the local sports teams.


Published in East Bay Times on July 20, 2019
