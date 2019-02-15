Bud Means

April 12, 1929 ~ January 31, 2019

Resident of Oakland, Ca. (Montclair)

Bud Means, age 89, was born in Sacramento, California to Omer Harp Means and Edna Roselle Means. Bud passed away on January 31, in Concord, CA. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Dina Seritis Means, his three children, Kirk, Pamela, and Shelley Plunkett, 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

We will miss his special smile, his kindness, his laughter, and his stories for the rest of our days. Bud was kind and generous. He worked hard and loved deeply. He meant so much to all of us who were fortunate enough to know him. A brilliant light has gone out in this world.

A memorial service for Bud will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Joaquin Miller Community Center in Oakland. The address is 3594 Sanborn Drive, Oakland, CA 94602.





