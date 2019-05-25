|
Burt Hite
Former Walnut Creek, CA Resident
Burt Hite, passed away on May 10, 2019 after a long bout with cancer. Burt grew up in Crockett and attended Salesian High School in Richmond. He earned a biology degree from San Jose State and an MBA from USC. He was a financial analyst covering the health sector for his entire professional life.
Burt is survived by his son Michael, granddaughters Allyson and Kaitlyn and siblings Mary Hite, Marcella Evans and Fred Hite.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 1650 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 at 10 AM on June 28, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on May 25, 2019