Burton Bradford Jones
March 1945 ~ Aug. 24, 2019
Resident of Fishers, Indiana
Burton Bradford Jones, 74 of Fishers, Indiana, passed away August 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Dr. Francis and Marjorie Jones of Kensington, California. Burton grew up in Kensington California, attended El Cerrito High School, UC Berkeley and San Jose State College before entering the military where he spent 20 years in the Air Force as a pilot. He served in Viet Nam flying KC-135 Supertankers. While in the military he and his family lived variously in Maine and Spokane, Washington.
After his retirement he went to work for Northwest Airlines. As a pilot for Northwest, Burt enjoyed telling his passengers about prominent geographic features, and their historic importance, that could be seen during the flight.
The family moved to Cannon Falls, Minnesota and established a horse farm, owning and boarding several horses. Burt's love of horses began as a teenager at Kennolyn Camp in the Santa Cruz mountains of California where he was first a camper and later a camp counselor and equestrian instructor. Upon retiring from Northwest he and Sherry sold their horse farm in Minnesota and moved to Indiana to be closer to family and keeping their horses nearby.
As a youth, Burt enjoyed building a large collection of model planes and continued as an adult, building and flying his model gliders. Burt was a keen observer of nature (an unavoidable trait given being born into a family of both amateur and professional ornithologists, geologists and botanists) and enjoyed identifying local birds. He had bird guides close at hand to learn to name of new-comers to his rather elaborate feeders. He and Sherry could always be found with at least one Jack Russell terrier dancing around their ankles.
Burt was an active board member of the North Avalon community and went door-to-door encouraging his neighbors to participate in the HOA. He was interested in the possibility of electronic voting to increase participation. He was also a member of the Fishers Volunteer Police Department. Burt was always ready to help out his friends and neighbors with home projects and acts of kindness.
Burton is survived by his wife Sherry of 43 years, daughter Denise Jones, son Joey (Jenny) Jones, sisters Emily (Brian) McKibben and Dorothy Robinson, grandchildren Samantha (Daniel) Courtemanche, Zachary Wareham, Katelin Wareham, and Kelsey Jones, two great grandchildren Tristen and Hunter Courtemanche, along with several cousins. Burton was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone he met. We will miss him.
A special thank-you to Jean Ross with Kaybee for all her help and support during this difficult time.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019