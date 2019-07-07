|
|
Burton C. Swenson
Oct. 22, 1933 - June 27, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Burton C. Swenson, 85, of Lafayette, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2019. He was born in Oakland, CA, on October 22, 1933. Burt graduated from Berkeley High School, and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He married his wife, Nancy, on March 3, 1956. Burt served as a Captain in the US Airforce, and had a career in engineering with Bechtel. He was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity, had a passion for the outdoors, and was an avid skier, hiker and golfer. He is survived by Nancy Swenson, his wife of 63 years, sons Chuck and Neil, daughter Cindy Tamke, and granddaughter Samantha. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, in memory of Burt, would be greatly appreciated.
View the online memorial for Burton C. Swenson
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019