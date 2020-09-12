Burton Monroe ProppDecember 24, 1926 – September 6, 2020Resident of Oakland, CABurton Monroe Propp passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 93.Burt was born in Hannibal, Missouri to Isadore and Celia Propp. He joined the army in 1944 and served at various sites around the United States. After the war, Burt went to college at University of California, Berkeley and graduated with a degree in accounting. Burt passed the CPA exam and started his work as an accountant which led to his founding the Burton M. Propp Accounting Firm in Oakland. In 1956, he married Joan Kistler, and they had 56 happy years together living in the Oakland Hills in a home designed by Burt.Burt was pre-deceased by his wife Joan and his parents.Burt was a past President of the Porsche Club of America. His membership in the organization gave him the opportunity to meet many people across the U.S. who shared a common love of cars. A highlight for Burt was being on the support team of one of the Porsche cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and having the car be a top finisher. Burt and Joan were able to attend over 50 Porsche conventions in a row leading to the Porsche family inviting them to Stuttgart, Germany as honored guests and getting a personalized tour of the Porsche factory.Burt loved to travel and went on many exciting adventures around the world. He loved to share his experiences with friends and family and was always planning the next trip following the tax season.Burt was always ready with an appropriate (some would say not appropriate) joke and his mind was a treasure trove of interesting things and topics. He would share these with many people by sending out daily emails covering a wide range of topics. We will all miss these emails, as they were a connection to Burt and his brilliant and creative mind.A memorial to celebrate the well-lived life of Burton Propp will be held at a future date.