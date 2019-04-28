Byron Flanders

July 31, 1935 - April 8, 2019

San Ramon

Byron F. Flanders, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather of San Ramon, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at the age of 83.

Byron was born and raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Graduating at the age of 16 from Dalton High School in 1952 he moved across the country to Hayward, California.

He received his Associates in Arts degree from Chabot College and proceeded to join the 129th Air Wing of the Air National Guard where he honorably served for nine years achieving Master Sargent rank. Byron then went on to receive his B.A. in Management from St. Mary's College in 1987.

His career focused on manufacturing and management, where he rose to the rank of VP at many Bay Area companies. Byron was a faithful member of the Yerba Buena/Live Oak #61 lodge, The Scottish Rite, and The Aahmes Shrine-Past Masters Unit.

In retirement Byron was dedicated to supporting youth to achieve their educational dreams. He was Advisor of the year (2015) and past President of the National California Scholarships Foundation (NCSF), where his passion was ensuring young adults had the funds and emotional support to further their education. He also brilliantly served as Santa Claus annually to the youth of Oakland through the Masonic Lodge for over 30 years.

Byron will be remembered for his professional integrity, determination, wit, charm, intelligence, generosity, and being an avid A's fan. He is survived by his sons Wayne (Stacy) and Randy, wife Gayle and step-daughters Amy (Chris) and Sara (Lance). Byron will be fondly missed by his nine grandchildren, Aimee (Tony), Travis, Brian, Josiah, Katrina, Hudson, Beti, George, Charlotte, great-granddaughter Gianna, and half-sisters Joyce, Jill, and Laura (Michael).

Donations may be made in Byron's memory to NCSF at 1547 Lakeside Drive, Oakland, CA 94612.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Livermore, California, on Friday, May 17th at 4:00 PM.





