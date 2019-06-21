Home

Byron Gile


1961 - 2019
Byron Gile Obituary
Byron Gile
April 14, 1961 ~ June 16, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Survived by the love of his life Mary Daley, step sons AJ (Kim) & Casey, grandbabies; Johana, Joshua, Iris. Mother, Helen brother Eric (Pam), cousins; Tara, Mitchell, Rhonda & Sean, nephews,, Justin and Dustin. Grandmother, Eula, uncle Roger his sons Ryan and Tyler and 2 very special dogs Mickey and Lucky. A good man with a beautiful soul who was loved by everyone.


Published in East Bay Times on June 21, 2019
