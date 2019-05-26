Byron Hartley Beckes

June 2, 1941 - May 16, 2019

Walnut Creek

Byron was born in Los Angeles, but grew up in San Francisco from the age of five. He graduated from Lincoln High School and San Francisco State University where he excelled in athletics despite battling lifelong severe chronic asthma. Byron was passionate about life and had a strong desire to be a contribution to others. He volunteered for Suicide Prevention, was a "Big Brother" to two "Little Brothers", helped school children improve their reading skills and finally found his true calling being a Little League baseball coach in Walnut Creek. In 2016, after 30 years of coaching, the Walnut Creek Little League Board acknowledged Byron's contribution by naming a local baseball field in his honor.

Although the odds were against him because of his illness, Byron was a fierce competitor in sports and card games. People enjoyed being around him because of his engaging personality and optimistic, yet realistic, view of life. At work and play, Byron was a man of honor, leaving a lasting impact on those who crossed his path, from the players he coached to the youth he mentored. He was an upbeat guy with a great sense of humor and a big heart who was loved and respected by many. This is how Byron will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed!

Byron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jutta, and his sister, Shelley, who adored him!

Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Byron's Life to be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Eagle Room at The Greenery Restaurant, Diablo Hills Golf Course, 1551 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek. Sports attire welcomed!





