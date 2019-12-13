East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Byron Lani Benton


1956 - 2019
Byron Lani Benton Obituary
Byron Lani Benton
April 20, 1956 – December 7, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Byron Lani Benton passed from this life on December 7, 2019. Born April 20, 1956 in Oakland, CA. He leaves behind his wife Deena, daughters, Alana, Carissa and Erica, and grandson Gabriel. Byron was a gift to this world, a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. His greatest accomplishments were his family and legacy as the Training Director of the Alameda County JATC Electrical Apprenticeship, IBEW Local 595. His efforts towards the creation of the nation's first retrofitted zero net energy commercial building fulfills his endeavor to leave the world a more sustainable place. Byron was a man of utmost character and significant talents. Everything he did was from the heart. He was a beautiful singer and talented dancer. He was an amazing teacher and coach, and a marvelous public speaker. His genius was in his kindness, and ability to connect with others from a genuine place of love. He will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on, Monday, December 16, 2019 with Vigil Service at 6:30 PM at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd, Fremont. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made at the services, or money can be sent electronically via Paypal to [email protected] Please use the "Friends and Family" option if doing so. We thank you for your love and support during this time.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019
