Byron Linnell

Aug. 2, 1940 - March 21, 2019

Livermore

Byron Dwight Linnell died peacefully on Mar 21, 2019, at the age of 78. Byron is survived by his wife, Deborah (Burge); children Dean, Leecille and Richard; 6 grandchildren Paul, Ashlyn, Nicole, Chyenne, Mitch and Auston; and 8 great grandchildren, Melissa, Wyatt, Olivia, Damian, Ella, Darrell, Kennedy and Lucas. He is also survived by his brother Gerald and sisters Patricia (Zeno), Maxine (Baker), and Laraine (Burchard). He is preceded in death by his daughters; Renee (D:1972) and Rochelle (D:1966); and brothers Derhl (D:1930), John (D:2009), Clinton (D:2016).

Byron was born on August 2, 1940 in Oakland, CA to John and Beulah (Carlson) Linnell. Byron graduated from Hayward High School in 1958 where he was an outstanding football star. He married Vera (Howard), his high school sweetheart in 1960. The couple welcomed 3 children, Dean, Renee and Rochelle into their home. Byron's daughter Leecille was born in 1972. In 1983 he met the love of his life Deborah, and they married in 1984 and had their son Richard in 1986.

Byron was a very kind and generous man! He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a best friend to those who knew him. Byron was witty, and enjoyed teasing people he trusted. He was a private man who loved his family dearly. Byron loved his local sports teams. When he was younger, he played semipro baseball and managed fast pitch softball teams in the Livermore area. He loved to play cards, and managed the card rooms at The Outpost in San Ramon and Livermore Saloon. Byron was a long-time member of the Livermore F-100 Truck Club. At Byron's request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, Byron requested donations be made to the or your favorite Animal Rescue.





