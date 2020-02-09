|
|
Byron Thomas Lambie
1937 - 2020
Resident of Berkeley
Byron Thomas Lambie, age 82, died peacefully on January 24th, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. All who knew Byron knew that he lived life to the fullest, with great enthusiasm and on his own terms. Other than his military service in the Air Force in Japan, he lived his entire life in his beloved Bay Area. He dedicated his life to education and worked in the West Contra Costa Unified School District for 36 years as a teacher and a principal, then ended his career in the place that brought him the most enjoyment, the classroom. It gave him great pleasure to reconnect with his former students and hear how they were doing. He played the trumpet in the Air Force dance band and had a lifelong love of all genres of music. After retiring, Byron found new passions in acting, traveling and trains. Byron used his charm, love of movies and theater and acting chops to keep himself quite busy as a working actor. He took many acting classes, performed in several plays, commercials and movies. He especially took pride in his roles in the film Stage Coach Santa and Silent Anna. He would want people to know they are available to watch on Amazon Prime. He was a natural performer. It was a perfect fit for his love of words, his extroverted personality and his enjoyment of being a part of an ensemble. Byron also enjoyed traveling. His favorite trips were to Turkey, Italy, Mexico and Greece. Wherever Byron traveled he made friends because he was friendly and had a great sense of humor. He had a big heart and accepted everyone without judgment. There was no one that he wouldn't want to share a story with, enjoy a meal with or give advice to. Because of his great intellect and curiosity he could discuss almost any subject. He was an avid hiker, reaching the peaks of Mt. Fuji and Mt. Whitney. He was especially proud that he hiked in and out of Kauai's Kalalau Trail, a total of 22 miles, in one day, since that hike is considered to be one of the most dangerous trails in the U.S. Byron also enjoyed cars, watching races, driving sports cars, and running steam trains. For many years, he was a part of the Golden Gate Live Steamers at Tilden and owned a model steam train. He enjoyed his Sundays at the trains, giving families rides. He had many pets over the years including a goose and an iguana, and leaves behind his decades-long companion parrot Herman, and his new puppy Mochi. More than anything, Byron loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon Lambie, brother Brooke Lambie (Andree), son Dana Lambie (Rachel), daughter Jill Lambie (Nancy), step-daughter Jennifer Ruskin Rose (David), step-son Josh Ruskin, grandchildren Melissa Macho (Jimmy), Katie Ponce, Kevin Ponce, Kelly Rinehart, Kimberly Summers, and Jacob and Noah Rose, cousin Cathy Kreick, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Erin. Lambie. At a later date there will be a gathering to share stories about Byron – everyone will actually have a chance to speak, since Byron will be there in spirit only!
View the online memorial for Byron Thomas Lambie
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020