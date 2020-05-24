C. Keith LytleOctober 4, 1936 - April 21, 2020ConcordKeith Lytle, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2020. Keith grew up in Walnut Creek where his family raised over 1,000 chickens at their home on San Luis Road during the 40's and 50's.Keith began his career with Contra Costa Probation department in 1957 and worked his entire 31 year career at Juvenile Hall. In retirement he, alongside his wife Judy, started Cookie Jar Antiques which would lead them to sell at antique shows from California to Washington. Their vast collection of Jars along with Keith's gift of gab gained him the reputation as the Cookie Jar Man, which resulted in having a cookie jar made in his likeness.Those who knew Keith will always remember his love for telling stories that made us all laugh and puns that us all groan. Moreover, they will remember how much he loved them. He was a big man, with a bigger heart, and tried to leave a parting smile on the face of all those he caught the ear of. Even his passion for cookie jars and his love of stories paled in comparison to the love he had for his wife of 43 years Judy Lytle.Keith survived by his wife Judy, Sons: Gordon, Michael(Jackie), Daughter Trina Pentz (Justin), Grandchildren: Robert Keith(Sharyl), Jamii Garlick (Bradley), Marshall, Taylor Snow (Matt), Wyatt Pentz, Aubrey Pentz, and great granddaughters: Aspen Garlick and Brooklyn Snow. He was Uncle Keith to numerous nieces and nephews and countless others that he considered family. A celebration of Keith's life will be held on his Birthday in October.