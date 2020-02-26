|
Caitlin Willer Norman
March 9, 1984 - Feb. 11, 2020
Martinez
Caitlin Willer Norman slipped into the arms of God on February 11, 2020, following a short and sudden illness in Martinez, California.
Born in Berkeley and lifelong resident of Martinez, she graduated from Alhambra High School in 2002. She is survived by her young son, Colin Norman, loving parents, James and Merrilee Willer of Martinez and her devoted sister, Hayley Willer. Aunts Dawn (Alan) Surges, Robin (Rob) Agostino, Lianne Gill and Jo Ann Gill. Uncles Jay Gill and Rick (Dawne) Gill, as well as twelve close-knit cousins from the Bay Area and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from the Midwest. She was preceded in death by grandparents John and Virginia Gill of Martinez and Keith and Betty Willer of Taylor, Michigan.
She worked in retail for most of her life but her favorite "job" was being Colin's mother. She enjoyed creative writing, ceramics, art and music. She was happiest surrounded by her large family and friends for holidays, birthdays and special occasions. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, keen sense of humor and compassion.
The family would like to thank Dr. Samuel Lewis for always being there for her and her parents from her birth to present.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to her favorite cause and charity, Lucky Fin Project, 1320 N. Vermont Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067 or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2020