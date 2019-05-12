Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
First Unitarian Church
1187 Franklin St,
San Francisco, CA
Cal Broomhead
Bay Area Resident
Cal Broomhead, 68, passed away on 11/16/18. Beloved teacher, activist, and climate/energy policy pioneer, he leaves behind his loving wife Kathleen, children John and Sarah, parents Rodgers and Nancy, siblings Susan, Lee (deceased), Bud, and Beth. Memorial: 6/1/19, 1pm, First Unitarian Church, 1187 Franklin St, SF. Email [email protected] to RSVP or contact the family. Stories, pictures, and questions are welcome.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
