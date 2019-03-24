Calvin Buffo Sr.

1929-2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Calvin Buffo Sr., passed away March 20th with his family at his side. Cal a fifth generation Californian and 80-year resident of Pittsburg, was born to William Buffo and Sarafina Robles Buffo at his grandmother's house in Livermore, CA.

Growing up in West Pittsburg, Cal graduated from Mt. Diablo High and started his lifelong career at Dow Chemical. He married Beverly Williamson in 1950 and left for 2 years of military service in Korea. Upon his return he went back to work at Dow, retiring after 36 years. Retirement was spent enjoying grandkids, traveling with friends, playing bocce, and of course the day trips to Thunder Valley. Cal and Bev were married for 65 years. They raised 5 children, had 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Cal is survived by his 4 children, Cheryl Asin (Larry), Cal Jr., (Sharon), Jeff (Marg), Traci Nogueda (Rick) and his sister Dolores MacDonald. He is preceded in death by his wife Bev, daughter Tamra Lynn and 3 siblings, Bill, Geraldine and Shirley.

Cal was Bev's caregiver for 4 years during her illness and was a true inspiration of devotion to his family. He was generous with his time and talents, always ready to help others and rarely forgot a face or name. He was our social butterfly and was dearly loved and cared for by his girls. We'll miss you Dad and Papa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with service at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Private graveside services will be held.





Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019