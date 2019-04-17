Camilla Magnoli

Pleasanton

Camilla passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 90. The daughter of Camillo and Beatrice Lanzafame, she was born and raised in Pittsburg, CA. After graduation from Pittsburg High School in 1946, she attended Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire for one year and then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at Mills College in Oakland in 1950. Camilla married her high school sweetheart, Edward Magnoli, in 1951. Together they raised 3 children in Pittsburg. After Ed retired, they moved to Monte Rio and enjoyed their home on the Russian River, spending time with family and friends golfing, swimming and gardening. Camilla was an active member of the Northwood Golf Club, serving multiple terms on the Women's Club Board, including the office of the president. During their time on the golf course she made a hole-in-one!

Camilla and Ed moved to Pleasanton in 2012 to be closer to their children.

She is survived by her son Marc (Lynden) of CT and daughter Lisa (Tom Horrillo) of Dublin, CA; grandchildren Kagan Kronberg, Kendal and Carmine Magnoli of CT, and Kristin Horrillo of CA; and great granddaughter Isa Kronberg of CT. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, and their eldest son Douglas.

Close friends and family will be notified if there is to be a memorial.

If desired, donations can be made to the .





View the online memorial for Camilla Magnoli Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary