Camille Ann Hatfield
1935 - 2020
Camille Ann Hatfield
January 12, 1935 – October 15, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Camille Ann Hatfield passed away on Thursday October 15th, peacefully surrounded by her family in her Fremont home of 55 years.
Camille was preceded in death by husband Carl Hatfield.
Survived by her family; sister Mary Scott, children Steve Hatfield, Mark & Jackie Hatfield, Diane & John Bihl. Grandchildren Shannon Weitz, Josh Hatfield, Jacob Hatfield, Brandon Bihl and Katy Bihl. Camille was most proud of her Great Grandchildren Rylee Weitz (7), Paityn Weitz (4) and Jameson Hatfield (1).
Camille was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church of Fremont. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing in multiple bridge groups, playing cribbage, spending her summers at her second home in Incline Village, Nevada where she loved taking walks, swimming, and going to the beach.
A small private Celebration of Life will be held with family and close friends at her Church.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
