Camille Franco
May 21, 1922 - March 5, 2020
Resident of Rossmoor
Camille Franco (nee Bonaccorso) passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Camille was born in New York, NY. She spent a few childhood years in Catania, Sicily, prior to returning to NYC. She settled in the Bronx, met and married Felix Franco in 1947 and raised a family, while working in retail for Macy's. In 1974, they moved to Mt. Vernon, NY, where she spent her final working years in the registrar's office at Sarah Lawrence College.
In 2004, she relocated to Rossmoor, where she made many new friends. A woman of great faith, she was a member of the St. Anne Society, the Bereavement Group, and a Eucharistic Minister. She also participated in many Rossmoor social activities and enjoyed her involvement with the Walnut Creek Seniors' Bazaar Group, for whom she knitted and crocheted many beautiful sweaters and blankets for charity.
Camille was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sibling, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Felix, daughter, Christine, her five brothers and sisters and six brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her son, Fr. Ronald Franco, C.S.P., daughter, Linda Franco-Minorsky (Nicholas Minorsky), granddaughters, Claire and Laura Minorsky, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to public health concerns, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a to-be-determined later date at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Walnut Creek. Final interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Memphis, in her honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020