Camille Poole
June 17, 1931 ~ Nov. 23, 2019
Resident of San Lorenzo
It is with great sorrow that we share with you the passing of our beautiful mother. Our dear angel joined God in Heaven on November 23, 2019.
She is survived be her children Barry & Kathy Poole of Virginia, Dawn Treml of Hayward, Jill & Brad Hennings of San Lorenzo, and Tracy & Roxanne Poole of Ripon, 9 grand children and 8 great grand children.
We will be celebrating her life with a service at Saint Johns Church 264 E Lewelling Blvd. San Lorenzo, Ca. 94580, Thursday December 5, 2019 @ 10:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019