Candace Scott
March 21, 1956 - December 29, 2018
Fremont
Candace King graduated Washington High School in 1974. She met Carey Scott at college and married him and moved to Texas. She recently returned to the Bay Area. She passed away suddenly at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband, Carey; Son, Aaron; daughter Amy Fielden; Mother, Aloah King; Brother, Tim King; and Sister Penny Hodges.There will be a memorial service at the Newark Church of Christ, 5880 Thornton Ave. Newark on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019