Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark Church of Christ
5880 Thornton Ave.
Newark, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace Scott


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candace Scott Obituary
Candace Scott
March 21, 1956 - December 29, 2018
Fremont
Candace King graduated Washington High School in 1974. She met Carey Scott at college and married him and moved to Texas. She recently returned to the Bay Area. She passed away suddenly at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband, Carey; Son, Aaron; daughter Amy Fielden; Mother, Aloah King; Brother, Tim King; and Sister Penny Hodges.There will be a memorial service at the Newark Church of Christ, 5880 Thornton Ave. Newark on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am.


View the online memorial for Candace Scott
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.