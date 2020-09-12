Cara BradburyAugust 16, 1938 - September 1, 2020Resident of Danville, CACara Lynn Bradbury entered peacefully into rest September 1, 2020 in Danville, California. Born to Floyd and Emma Bradbury on August 16, 1938 in Oakland, California.Cara is survived by her best friend and ex-husband, James Marcus. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Emma Bradbury, her step-mother, Ruby Bradbury and her brother, Theodore Bradbury.Cara earned her BA in Music Composition at Mills College and studied with Darius Milhaud and Leon Kirchner. She went on to teach, perform and direct at CalArts, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Mills College, the Bella Lewitzky Dance Company and the Contra Costa Chorale. She was a brilliant musician. Her roles included accompanist, composer/arranger, instructor, Music Director and choreographer. In her later years she served as lead accompanist for various churches in the Oakland Diocese with her sunset performance in November 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont, California.Private services to be held. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Joseph Catholic Church Music Department.