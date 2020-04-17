|
|
Carl A. Santa Maria
May 27, 1946 - April 6, 2020
Diablo
Carl passed away on Monday after a decade's long battle with various forms of cancer.
He was revered as a great family man and beloved companion to many.
Carl was born in Rochester, New York to Teresa Tartagliia of Rochester, NY and Emideo Santa Maria, an Italian immigrant from Rodi Garganico, Italy. He graduated from Monroe High School (Rochester, NY) in 1964 and went on to Monroe Community College (Rochester, NY). Carl then received a designation of a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) from the American Institute of Insurance. He began his professional career with a major stock insurance company where he managed national account underwriting operations in New York and Texas. In 1977, he joined a brokerage in Houston and was admitted to a partnership the following year. In 1985, the firm sold to Emett & Chandler, a Los Angeles based public company, and he was named Executive Vice President of the San Francisco office. In 2001, Carl co-founded Santa Maria & Company with his son Craig in Dublin, CA. Under his direction, the company became an industry leader in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Carl will live on through his beautiful wife of 50-plus years, Carol; his two sons, Mark Santa Maria of Pleasant Hill and Craig Santa Maria of Danville, and grandchildren Anthony and Gianna Santa Maria of Danville. He will also survive through his siblings, David Santa Maria of Rochester, NY, Mary Santa Maria of Rochester, NY, John Santa Maria of Rio Vista, CA, and Ted Santa Maria of Detroit, MI and several nieces and nephews.
He had a passion for golf as he was a long time member of the Diablo Country Club. In his life, Carl shot five hole-in-ones. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and spectating their various activities. He was a regular at his grandson Anthony's high school basketball and football games and was well known amongst fans, players and even coaches. He and Carol were avid dance fans as he loved to watch his granddaughter Gianna perform. Carl was known for his everlasting wisdom and guidance to any who were willing to listen.
A celebration of the life of Carl will be held when restrictions are lifted. For those wishing to donate in Carl's memory please consider Monte Vista Boys Basketball Program, Hospice of the East Bay Hospice, or Cancer Support Community would be greatly appreciated in his remembrance.
View the online memorial for Carl A. Santa Maria
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020