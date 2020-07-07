Carl Arino
August 2, 1944 - June 26, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Carl passed away after bravely battling multiple bouts of pneumonia for the past several months. Born in Oakland, Carl graduated from College Park High School in 1962 and began a 38 year career in the grocery industry, retiring from Safeway after surviving a stroke at the age of 56. Carl had a work ethic and positive approach to life that was hard to rival. After his stroke, he went on to graduate from Silicon Valley College and worked for the next 13 years as a phlebotomist. Sober over 36 years, Carl was an active member of AA for many years and was proud and grateful for his sobriety and to share his experience with many others on their path to recovery. He loved spending time in Mendocino and considered Arizona his second home. Carl is survived by his children Kim Arino-Lacock (Stuart) and Joe Arino (Gina); his brothers, Joe Squicciarino and Phil Arino (Laurie); grandchildren Rileigh Sanchez (Jordan), McKenna Lacock, Alyssa Arino and Emily Arino; and his best friend Kathy Bystrom. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Carl's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude (stjude.org
) or the American Lung Association
(lung.org
). View the online memorial for Carl Arino