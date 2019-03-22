|
Carl Eckardt
Dec. 22, 1930 ~ Feb. 10, 2019
San Ramon
Sunday morning 2.10.19 Carl Eckardt passed away quietly in his San Ramon home of 56 years. He is survived by his wife Leslye Hoffschildt, their son Mark and daughter in law Cathy. Carl opened and operated "Tweeds" a men's clothing store in Alameda for 35 years. After retiring Carl truly enjoyed his home with gardening, and found he had a real talent for remodeling. Carl and Leslye worked together at "Tweeds", they worked together at home and worked together on making their marriage of 59 years a very, very happy one. He will be greatly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019