In Loving Memory
Carl Franklin Williford Jr.
Aug. 10, 1933 - June 24, 2018
Dear Dad,
I can't believe its been one year today. The only thing that gives me comfort is knowing you are with Caesar, grandma, grandpa, and Aunt Evie. Dad I know that you can hear me. Tell grandpa to kick Blakes butt in dominoes. Brooke misses you so much. Gloria is doing well. She sends her love. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Always in my heart. I miss you every single day of my life.
I love you Dad.
Wendy and Gloria
Published in East Bay Times on June 24, 2019