Carl Metz
Nov. 8, 1951- Sep. 14, 2019
Pleasanton
Carl Michael Metz passed away early Saturday morning, September 14th, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 8, 1951, Carl was raised in Kansas City, MO. He spent the last 30 years raising his family in Pleasanton. He was preceded in death by his father Herman and mother Helen. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sydney, his five children: Sydney, Whitney, Taylor, Sophie, James, son in law Ryan Noreen, beloved dogs Stella, Tex and Nesta, and sisters Kelley Metz and Helen Sherwood. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 pm at Saint Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton with a reception to follow at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., Pleasanton. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind or Hope Hospice in Carl's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019