Carl was one of my Dad's best friends for many years. As a kid, I remember when we and the Nelson Family would get together either at their house or ours and a good time was always had by all. Carl always had something special from his garden, tomatoes or corn or something that was always far superior to anything you could get at a grocery store. He loved his Boston Whaler fishing boat and perhaps the most contagious laugh of anyone I ever knew. Thanks for the memories Carl! You made more of an impression on this old Fremont kid than you'll ever know. RIP

Bill Husa

Friend