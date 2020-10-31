1/
Carl Piercy
1930 - 2020
Carl Piercy
Nov. 3, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Carl R. Piercy of Lafayette, CA passed away on Oct. 6th at the age of 89.
He was born in Oxnard, California. He graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1948 and from the Colorado School of Mines in 1956. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Ann Piercy. He is survived by his son Hugh and grandchildren, Carl Ryan and Dana Marie
His career in the SF Bay area included, Georgia Pacific and McKesson Chemical. He was well known in Lafayette for his work with the Friends of the Creek.
Memorial service to be held Jan. 2, 2021. Friends wishing to attend please contact HughPiercy@att.net for details.


Published in East Bay Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
