Carl Sumner

December 18, 1921 - June 2, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Carl Hammond Sumner passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2nd. He touched many lives with his kindness, positive attitude and sense of humor.

Carl was born in Herrin, IL graduated from Herrin High School and graduated from University of California Pharmacy School. Carl was enlisted in the Navy as a Pharmacy Assistant in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1944 where he earned two bronze stars. Carl graduated from pharmacy school in 1950 and owned Carl's Pharmacy in Castro Valley, Pleasanton and San Ramon for 45 years. While owning Carl's Pharmacy Carl was V.P. of the Chamber of Commerce, member of Kiwanis Club and President of the Redwood Chapter of Boy Scouts. In his retired years Carl was a member of Foothill Baptist Church and was ordained Pastor Emeritus. His favorite hobbies were motorcycling, race car driving, scuba diving and Cruising (Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal and The Caribbean).

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sue; his devoted daughter's Carleen Hansen (Chris) of Castro Valley and Donna Janet of Lomita, and grandchildren Benjamin Hansen (Maya Childress) of Placerville, Stefanie Hansen (Jason Totten) of Volcano, and great grandchild Jayleen Totten of Volcano, He is also survived by his nephew Thomas Hallman (Barbara Woodward), of Castro Valley sister in law Linda (Adrian) (George) of Saugus, brothers in law James Locke (Janice) of Placervilleand Robert Locke (Monica)of Somerset. Carl was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years Norine Sumner, loving son Timothy Sumner, sister Louise Lochlear and mother in law C'Bel Locke. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday 7/6/19 at 11:00 am at Foothill Baptist Church, 2962 Somerset Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the Foothill Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 2962 Somerset Ave, Castro Valley, CA 94546





View the online memorial for Carl Sumner Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019