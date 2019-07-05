Carla Lee Kallestad

October 17, 1958 - June 11, 2019

Berkeley, California

Carla Lee Kallestad passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Carla was born in Castro Valley, California on October 17, 1958. She grew up on Lauderdale Avenue in Hayward, California. Carla attended Brenkwitz Elementary School, Rancho Arroyo Junior High, and graduated from Mt. Eden High School in 1976. She continued her education at Chabot College in Hayward. From there Carla lived in Ashland, Oregon and returned to live in Berkeley, California.

Carla is survived by her father, Robert Kallestad, brother, Mikel (Susie), sister Karen (Keith), beloved nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews. Carla also dearly loved her extended family in Oregon and her cousins in Nevada, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Her beloved mother, Sue, preceded her in death.

Carla had a life-long love of dance and returned to college to pursue her passion. She graduated from Sonoma State University in 1989 with a Bachelors of Arts degree with an emphasis in Dance. Carla was not only a beautifully skilled dancer but also a multi-talented performance artist, specializing in stilt-walking. She walked and danced through many festivals and parades much to the delight of her many fans. Carla was even proclaimed the "Queen of the Sweet Pea Festival" in Bozeman, Montana where she stilt-walked in the annual parade for many years. She was truly amazing...

Carla's smile lit up every room she entered and her gregarious personality was infectious. Sher loved her family, her friends, all animals, her beloved Bay Area Sports Teams, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Montana State Bobcats, the color orange, Halloween, horror movies, Shark Week, and music (especially the Grateful Dead and James Low). She had a masterful green thumb and especially loved wildflowers. Carla also loved to travel. Her favorite places to visit were Montana, Oregon, Amsterdam and Sweden.

Carla passionately and protectively loved her family and friends and stood up for what she believed in. We are all so very grateful for the 60 years she walked this earth.

Please join Carla's family to celebrate her beautiful life on Saturday July 13th at 11:30am.

Messiah Lutheran Church

25400 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, California 510-782-6727

"You belong among the wildflowers; you belong somewhere close to me. Far away from your troubles and worry, you belong somewhere you feel free" - Tom Petty





