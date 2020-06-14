Carleton "Bud" GooderhamJanuary 31, 1931 - April 1, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.Carleton "Bud" Gooderham a longtime resident of Concord 56 yrs. Born January 31, 1931 in Seattle, Washington. Passed away at home April 1, 2020. He served in the Korean War. Graduate of the University of California at Berkeley in 1956 with a degree in Engineering. Emphasis in Industrial Engineering. He married Edith "Lee" Mayer on November 11, 1956. Bud was employed by California and Hawaii Sugar Company for 30 years. He was very active in Concord United Methodist Church of 56 years, a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America. Bud served as Scout Master for Troop 264 for about 10 years and a longtime member of Ygnacio Valley Commuters Lions Club for 41 years.Bud is preceded in death by his wife Edith "Lee" Gooderham. He is survived by his two sons: Carl Gooderham and Andrew Gooderham and their wives, four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and survived by partner Joan Paul of 20 plus years. A Memorial Service will be held in the future, when everything opens up.