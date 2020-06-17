Carlo Affinito1929 - 2020Resident of Antioch, CA.Carlo Affinito, Age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Born terminally ill in Italy, his parents were forced to leave him behind with his Aunt and Uncle, as they were unable to bring him to the US. Unexpectedly, Carlo recovered, and grew up during WWII. An American soldier brought him to Ellis Island where he began his journey to become a US Citizen and be reunited with his family.In his active years, Carlo was seen playing golf, betting on horses, and was a notorious card player. A great winner, but a horrible loser. Should you beat him, the cards may end up in the frying pan!Towards the end, Carlo loved spending time with his beloved friends in the coffee shop, laughing and talking about the good old days.Carlo loved being with his family. When you were saying goodbye, he was already asking when you were coming back. He was always seen laughing with everyone and telling jokes. He truly loved getting people together. Married to the beautiful angel Joan Affinito for almost 60 years, he is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, a loving brother, sister-in-law and all of their family.Family and friends are invited to a limited visitation on Friday, June 19 from 9-11am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St. Antioch, with a committal to follow.