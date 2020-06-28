Carlo Angelo RuscaAug. 11, 1932 - June 11, 2020Resident of San Ramon, CACarlo was the eldest of four sons born to Mary (Cimaroli) and Vincent Rusca. Carlo is survived by his wife Mary. And his seven sons, Michael (Joy), Thomas (Carmen), Lawrence (Leslie), Victor, Matthew (Donna), John (Lorene), Greg, their mother, Carol Rusca, 12 grandchildren and 17 great and great-great grandchildren as well as his brothers Vincent and John. He was predeceased by his beloved brother Angelo and daughter-in-law Joy.Born and raised in Oakland, he survived childhood polio to graduate with St. Elizabeth's Catholic High School Class of 1950 and soon started a long successful career in sales. Carlo was a man of many talents, but his true passion was in the print industry. He knew that honesty and integrity, combined with outstanding customer service was the key to a business' success. In 1973 he founded Grandforms Inc. on Grand Avenue in Oakland, which became a leader in print management. In 2001, Carlo took on the e-commerce frontier and Grandforms became Grandflow where his sons Matt and John continue his legacy. He was especially proud to serve as president of Western Business Systems Association where he was recognized as an industry leader.Along the way, Carlo made many lifelong friendships and enjoyed golf, the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Warriors, cars and traveling. He was a proud lifetime member of the Italian Catholic Federation and the Ligure Club. He was legendary for his lively personality and warm hospitality and loved cooking his specialties of chicken fricassee and barbecued ribs.Due to COVID restrictions, services will be for immediate family only.