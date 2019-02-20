|
Carlos Perales
July 20, 1955 - Feb. 13, 2019
Resident of Rodeo
Born in Richmond, CA to Helen and Caesar Perales, Carlos was raised in El Sobrante and graduated from De Anza High School. He worked as a proud member of UFCW for 39 years, culminating his career there as a Meat Department Manager throughout the bay area.
Carlos loved officiating youth sports with Mid-County Officials where he was recently inducted into the Mid-County Officials Hall of Fame. He also loved volunteering at Salesian High School, where his children attended. He is famous for his mouth watering BBQ, meticulously landscaped yard, and ability to make friends with everyone.
He dedicated his life to his wife, children, siblings, family, and friends.
Services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Pinole, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019