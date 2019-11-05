|
Carlton Jay McMillan
July 11, 1942 - October 31, 2019
Resident of Lincoln
Carlton (Jerry) Jay McMillan died Oct. 31 at age 77 surrounded by family at home in Lincoln, CA following a short fight with brain cancer.
Jerry was born on July 11, 1942 in Chicago to the late Carlton McMillan and Carol Sauer. After high school in Harvey, IL, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963. He was stationed in San Francisco on the USS Sandoval.
In 1966 he married Patricia Ann Bentley, who preceded him in death in 1998. They raised four children in Livermore. Their daughter Erin passed in 2008.
Always an entrepreneur, Jerry built successive businesses. He and Patti founded what is now PJ's Rebar in Fremont in 1985.
In 2002, Jerry married Sharon Taylor, who survives him. Together they traveled the world, often in the company of their grandchildren.
As a dad, Jerry was active in youth sports, including basketball and tennis. He and Patti successfully coached their children in sports resulting in college scholarships in tennis and volleyball. He continued to coach family and friends the remainder of his life for tennis, golf and pickleball.
Additionally, he co-founded Seeds of Hope Foundation to provide education to children in Tanzania, East Africa. He also served with Habitat for Humanity International in Ethiopia and the Mobile Missionary Assistance program throughout the United States.
Jerry is survived by son Shane McMillan (Karen) and daughters Shannon McMillan Veilleux (Jeff) and Holly McMillan Sharp (Charles). In addition, he leaves sisters Donna Niemiec and Cheryl Fedota (John). His beloved grandchildren are Mason (Emma), Haley (Josiah), Avery, Payton, Jensen, Arin, Peter and Talon.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton and celebration of life on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:00pm, noon at Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Pkwy, Pleasanton. A reception will follow at 1:00pm at Barone's Restaurant & Gardens, 473 St. John St., Pleasanton.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 5, 2019