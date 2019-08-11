|
|
Carlyn Ellen Shriver
April 28, 1950 - July 25, 2019
Danville
Carlyn Ellen Shriver passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Danville, California, on July 25, 2019, after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was 69 years old.
Born April 28, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents Elena and Alfred Nunes, Carlyn attended Maryknoll School in Honolulu, and received her Bachelor's from the University of Hawaii, also in Honolulu. Following graduation, Carlyn worked as an Administrative Assistant to the General Manager at Crow Canyon Country Club for over 10 years.
Carlyn loved traveling, music, and sports of all kinds, especially golf. She excelled at tennis and volleyball during her school days in Honolulu. She could be truly described as a "foodie," loving all different kinds of foods, and especially appreciating fine gourmet meals, although she could eat Hawaiian "plate lunches" with the best of them. She developed a real skill knack and love for cooking Persian food. Friends marveled that she could make the most difficult plants flourish. More than anything, Carlyn loved and cherished her family. She found such joy in planning family get togethers, keeping in touch by text and phone, and returning to Hawaii to be with her family there.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Hosein Bahri, and many loving family members and friends. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass for Carlyn will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583. A reception will follow at the Crow Canyon Country Club, 711 Silverlake Drive, Danville, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019