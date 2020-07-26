Carmel Ahern MahoneyMarch 23, 1929 - July 14, 2020Resident of Oakland, CACarmel Ahern Mahoney passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Oakland, California.Carmel was born on March 23, 1929 in San Francisco to Daniel and Mae Ahern. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Francis (Frank) Mahoney, her sisters Bernadette and Rita and her brother Vincent. She is survived by her five children John Mahoney (Juri), Robert Mahoney (Lisa), Garrett Mahoney, James Mahoney (Tricia) and Joan Mahoney, and her six grandchildren Daniel, Kate, Bryan, James, Marie and Angela Mahoney.Carmel grew up in San Francisco, graduating from George Washington High School, and although she moved across the bay to Oakland when she and Frank married in 1955, she remained a San Franciscan at heart spending much time in the City over the years and sharing her love of her hometown with her children.Carmel was a devout Catholic, sending all her children to Catholic schools and was a long-time parishioner of St. Margaret Mary (Oakland), St Paschal's (Oakland) and then Corpus Christi (Piedmont). She was active in the parishes, including helping in the St Paschal's library, running the used clothes drive at Corpus Christi and volunteering in her children's classrooms and as a member of the womens' auxiliary.After a long career raising five children and a few dogs, Carmel enjoyed a second career in the financial aid office of Holy Names University in Oakland. Retirement eventually allowed more time for art, and she created many treasured works including portraits of Frank and the grandchildren. Carmel also became an expert in the family's genealogy and continued her lifelong love of athletics by competing in tennis tournaments and picking up a glove to fill in at softball games. She and Frank both loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips, particularly their trips to Ireland.Time spent with her grandchildren was cherished and whether it was spirited rooting at their sporting events, attending school performances, making grilled cheese sandwiches at the house or getting ice cream at Fenton's, Carmel always made the grandchildren feel special. Carmel had a special gift of making her many friends and family feel special. She will be particularly remembered for her love and kindness to everyone she met.The family is grateful to all Carmel's caregivers, especially Baltazar, Marilyn, Susan, Joan and Mario, each of whom provided Carmel with devoted care at her home over the past several years.Carmel's requiem funeral mass was held at All Souls Catholic church in South San Francisco and she was interred next to her husband Frank at Holy Cross cemetery in Colma.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor or the Berkeley- East Bay Humane Society.