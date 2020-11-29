1/1
Carmela Rose Aiello
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela Rose Aiello
May 24, 1926 - November 15, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Our beautiful mother, Carmela Rose Aiello, better known as Nana Moe, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving children. Carmela was born in Staten Island, New York to Italian immigrant parents, Michael and Cristina Di Sarro. She was the fourth of six children. She met her husband to be, Phillip Aiello while she was visiting her brother in the Marine Hospital in Staten Island at the end of World War II where Phil was also a patient. The minute Phil saw her, he told her he was going to marry her. Four months later they were married in Staten Island. They were married for 48 years
until he passed away in 1994. Mama was a master Seamstress and could sew anything. She was a loving and selfless mother and was dedicated to her children. She was witty with a great sense of humor and always had us laughing. Mel is survived by her sister, Mary Alfano, Children Vince (Linda), Mary Lucido (Richard), Cristina Davis (Gary), Phyllis Bruno (Sal) Michele Zendejas (Adam), 11 grand-children, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved