Carmela Rose Aiello

May 24, 1926 - November 15, 2020

Resident of Pittsburg, CA

Our beautiful mother, Carmela Rose Aiello, better known as Nana Moe, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving children. Carmela was born in Staten Island, New York to Italian immigrant parents, Michael and Cristina Di Sarro. She was the fourth of six children. She met her husband to be, Phillip Aiello while she was visiting her brother in the Marine Hospital in Staten Island at the end of World War II where Phil was also a patient. The minute Phil saw her, he told her he was going to marry her. Four months later they were married in Staten Island. They were married for 48 years

until he passed away in 1994. Mama was a master Seamstress and could sew anything. She was a loving and selfless mother and was dedicated to her children. She was witty with a great sense of humor and always had us laughing. Mel is survived by her sister, Mary Alfano, Children Vince (Linda), Mary Lucido (Richard), Cristina Davis (Gary), Phyllis Bruno (Sal) Michele Zendejas (Adam), 11 grand-children, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held.



