Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Carmelita Arciaga
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Carmelita Arciaga

Carmelita Arciaga Obituary
Carmelita Arciaga
May 20, 1946 – Feb. 5, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Carmelita C. Arciaga 73 passed away Feb. 5, 2020 peacefully in her home in Pittsburg. She was born in Manila Philippines. A Pittsburg resident for 62 years. Carmelita worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years and retired in 1995. She was a member of Christian Renewal Ministries. Enjoyed bible studies, gardening and needlework. Carmelita is survived by her 3 daughters Desiree Lafrades, Michele Baluyut, Caroline Jose, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; 3 siblings Dominador Jr., Mary Bartek and Susan Tamondong. She was preceded in death by her husband MacArthur John Arciaga. Visitation begins Wed. Feb. 19, 2020, 4pm with services at 6pm and Final viewing Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 at 10am at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal Services following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
