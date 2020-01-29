|
Carmelita Rose Feathers
Nov 27 1918 - Jan 17 2020
San Leandro, California
Carmelita Rose Feathers parted this life on January 17th 2020, after a brief illness. Cherishing her memory are son: Bruce Feathers; daughter, Marguerite Feathers; daughter-in-laws: Patricia Feathers and Janie Feathers. Funeral mass to be held at St.Bernard's Catholic Church 1620 62nd Ave. Oakland, Ca on January 31, 2020 at 10:30am
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020