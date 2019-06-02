Home

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
3873 East Ave
Carmelo (Mickey) Rindone


Carmelo (Mickey) Rindone
Oct. 22, 1919 - May 24, 2019
La Quinta, California
Carmelo (Mickey) Rindone passed away May 24 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Veteran, husband, father, he was beloved by all who knew him. Carmelo was born in Ansonia, Connecticut, to Anna and Antonio Rindone.
Carmelo is predeceased by his wife, Lee, parents Anna and Antonio, brothers Joe and Phillip, and sister Angie. He is survived his daughter, Carolyn Rindone of Palm Desert, granddaughter Melissa Walker of Los Angeles, and sister Constance Charleson of La Quinta. Donations in Carmelo's memory may be made the Parkinson's Resource Organization, 74090 El Paseo, Suite 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 (www.parkinsonsresource.org) or the .
There will be a brief ceremony for both Mickey and Lee at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3873 East Ave, at 11:00 A.M. on June 4, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
