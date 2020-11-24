1/1
Carmen Ambrosini
September 27, 1934 - November 21, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Carmen Ambrosini passed away at her home in Antioch, on November 21, 2020. She was 86 years old. Carmen was born September 27, 1934, in Pittsburg. She lived there until 1992 when her family moved to Antioch.
Carmen graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1952. Soon after graduation she began working as a secretary in the Pittsburg School District, working at various schools throughout her career, including Primary/Intermediate which became Marina Elementary, Village Elementary, and the Pittsburg Adult School. She retired from the District in 1996.
Carmen was caring, conscientious, and loved to laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her family including her nieces and nephews, and always had stories to tell and gifts to give. She loved reading, taking care of her home, and animals of all kinds, particularly cats and dogs.
Carmen was the youngest of six children of Michael and Rosa Ambrosini, who immigrated from Procida, Italy to Pittsburg, Ca in 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Anthony, Mike and Louis; her sisters Mary Siino and Libby, and her niece Marianne Siino. She is survived by 7 nieces and nephews -- Anthony and Joe Siino and Kathy Beratta (Mark) of Antioch; Tom Siino (Linda) of Alamo; Rosanne Siino of Oakland; David Ambrosini of Aptos, and Linda Brewer of Bay Point – as well as 9 great and 5 great great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to noon at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will follow and family only can be in attendance after noon.
Carmen was a faithful member of St Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church in Antioch. The family offers warm thanks to Father Robert Rien for his continued support and prayers. Donations in her memory can be made to St Peter Martyr School, 425 W 4th St, Pittsburg, CA 94565.


View the online memorial for Carmen Ambrosini



Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
NOV
25
Service
12:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
