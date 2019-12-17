East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
925-682-1100
Carmen E. "Mela" May


1942 - 2019
Carmen E. "Mela" May Obituary
Carmen "Mela" E. May
Aug 7, 1942 - Dec 12, 2019
Resident of Concord
Carmen "Mela" E. May, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 12, 2019.
Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Mela moved to the United States after marrying George F. May Jr. in 1963, moving several times before finally settling in Concord in 1973.
Mela was a very active member of the Catholic community, a lover of music and dancing, an exemplary daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother and friend. Kind and compassionate, she was always willing to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, George F. May Jr.; their children George III, Christina, Angelica and Kathy; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
We will be gathering for her Celebration of Life from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday December 18th, with services to be held at 7 p.m. in Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd., Concord, CA 94520. Interment will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019
