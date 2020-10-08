1/1
Carmen Papetti Cattolico
1916 - 2020
{ "" }
Carmen Papetti Cattolico
April 18, 1916 - Sept. 5, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Carmen "Jewelry Noni" Cattolico was born in the small fishing village of Collinsville, CA. She grew up with nine brothers and sisters. In, 1939 she married Victor Cattolico (deceased). There are annual photos of Carmen sitting on Victor's lap at Christmas time, both of them smiling and laughing. In these photos, Victor is dressed as Santa on his way to help local charities. Together they created the typical Italian-American household where the door was always open and spaghetti, homemade pizza, and salted salmon were always ready for any and all visitors. Carmen was a working mom: a certified butcher, a cannery worker, a medical technician in Central Supply at John Muir Hospital (her most beloved occupation).
Carmen is survived by four children: Roseanne Lazio (spouse Frank), Jeannie Phillips (spouse Phil), Vicki Linscheid (spouse Herk) and Raz Cattolico (spouse Kay). Her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren will also miss her dearly. A special shout-out to all of Carmen's friends at the BINGO Hall.
A private, Catholic funeral and burial ceremony was held in Carmen's honor on September 15, 2020.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2020.



Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

2 entries
October 6, 2020
I do remember your Mom very well. She was quite a character. Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the entire family.
Jim and Jo Ann Trembath
Jim and Jo Ann Trembath
Friend
October 6, 2020
My condolences on the loss of Carmen. She was a wonderful woman and I have many fond memories of her. May she rest in peace.
Vincent (Sonny) Davi
Friend
