Carmen Papetti CattolicoApril 18, 1916 - Sept. 5, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CACarmen "Jewelry Noni" Cattolico was born in the small fishing village of Collinsville, CA. She grew up with nine brothers and sisters. In, 1939 she married Victor Cattolico (deceased). There are annual photos of Carmen sitting on Victor's lap at Christmas time, both of them smiling and laughing. In these photos, Victor is dressed as Santa on his way to help local charities. Together they created the typical Italian-American household where the door was always open and spaghetti, homemade pizza, and salted salmon were always ready for any and all visitors. Carmen was a working mom: a certified butcher, a cannery worker, a medical technician in Central Supply at John Muir Hospital (her most beloved occupation).Carmen is survived by four children: Roseanne Lazio (spouse Frank), Jeannie Phillips (spouse Phil), Vicki Linscheid (spouse Herk) and Raz Cattolico (spouse Kay). Her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren will also miss her dearly. A special shout-out to all of Carmen's friends at the BINGO Hall.A private, Catholic funeral and burial ceremony was held in Carmen's honor on September 15, 2020.