Carmen Rebeles
Jun. 27, 1924 - Apr. 18, 2019
Pittsburg
Born in Antioch to Ezequiel & Rosa Jaime. Moved to Pittsburg in 1925. She was married to Angel Rebeles 67 yrs until his death 2011. Loved going to casino, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Price is right & WRESTLING. Loved children & was known by many as "Grandma". Survived by daughter Debra Preciado, grandchildren Michael Rebeles, Dezeree DeGuzman, Candace Dunlap, Stephanie Cisneros, Daniel Cisneros & William Rebeles Melendez. Has 6 great & 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Richard Rebeles, sister Louise Guzman & brothers Rudolph, John & Ezequiel Jr. (Zeke) Jaime. Visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 @ 10:00 am with Rosary following @ 11:00 am @ Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center 2200 E. 18th St, Antioch, CA
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019