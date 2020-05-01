Carmen Wade BorrmannJune 6, 1928 - February 29, 2020Lafayette, CaliforniaOn June 6th, 1928 in Escondido CA a most cherished baby was born to Bert and Hettee Wade and adoring brother Lloyd. Carmen (Codge) loved living on the citrus and avocado ranch where she grew up, playing and working in the family orchard. She was greatly influenced by her older brother, who died when she was 7. A crack shot with a rifle, one of her earliest jobs was to dispatch ground squirrels and rattlesnakes. A licensed driver at 14, Carmen drove the tractor and the truck and worked packing oranges during the war. Her parents brought her up to believe that she could do anything that she wanted and she did so with gusto. Happiest outdoors, loving all sports, and a star athlete at any sport she tried, Carmen spent as much time as possible in the nearby ocean bodysurfing, relishing summer camp on Coronado Tent City with her family, hiking Yosemite with friends, bike riding, climbing trees, and playing tennis.Attending the University of California at Berkeley intent on becoming a PE teacher, Carmen married Gerald (Jerry) F. Borrmann, and had their first daughter Diane, before she graduated in 1950. The family of three lived in Berkeley, before his training for Korea took them to Virginia where daughter Dale was born. After the war, living variously in Berkeley, Orinda, and Lafayette, the family welcomed Scott, Daina and twins Eric and Karen. Carmen's children were lucky to have her as a mother. While caring for six energetic children she always managed to make each child feel special and unique. She was a home room mother, Cub Scout den mother, and Brownie troop leader. She was adored by all and her house was the place of welcome for children and friends, with her endless jars of homemade cookies, pool parties, and camping in the hills above the house.Tennis, backpacking and swimming were her great athletic loves. Not only did she love the game of tennis but the camaraderie and friendships she shared were some of her greatest joys. She continued hiking with her family and then with her band of gal pals, known as the Marching Mothers. Tales from the trips to the mountains of the west and other locales are legend amongst the family for the good spirits, joie de vivre and sheer enjoyment of being outdoors. Many trips to the High Sierra, Mt. Whitney, Half Dome, and the Swiss Alps were all great times and some revisited time and again.She and Jerry were inveterate travelers with a long and happy lifetime of memories of grand trips. Carmen was lucky enough to visit just about everywhere on her and her husband's wish list. She felt fortunate to spend seven years living in London and Madrid, where Jerry was senior engineer for Chevron, as well as their many years in the East Bay. Maui was second home to the Borrmann family, where she and Jerry had a condo for the past 35 years and many friends visited there. Carmen was still in the ocean body surfing in her 90th year.She was grateful for her interesting life. We were blessed to have known her and to have shared this earth and our time with her. Her husband of 71 years Gerald F. Borrmann, six children and their spouses, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many friends will miss enormously the kindness, humor, level head, and lightness of heart she brought to all who knew her.The family thanks Mike and Helen for the love they shared in caring for Carmen these past months.If you would like to make a donation in her memory in lieu of flowers, her charities of choice are The Nature Conservancy, the Yosemite Fund, or Hospice East Bay.Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced.