Carol Anderson
Resident of Concord
Carol Anderson (Luther) passed away August 13, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Clarice Luther on April 10, 1945, raised in East Sacramento, attended Bishop Armstrong High School, and then continued to Sacramento State where she graduated as an RN in 1968. For forty years, she worked at Samuel Merritt Hospital (later Summit Medical Center) in Oakland, mainly as a recovery room nurse as well as a Home Health Care Nurse for several years. She loved being a nurse, where she enjoyed nursing others back to health and getting to share and hear stories of her patients and their families.
A compassionate, caring and sometimes firm older sister, Carol was the oldest of twelve children who took on the responsibility of helping with her siblings, especially when her father died when she was just sixteen years old. She was a hard-working student who loved to read, and she continued to read books, which she loved to share and loan, her whole life. She loved sewing, playing piano, cooking, keeping in contact with relatives and friends, and was passionate about planting and tending her garden. She loved and appreciated beautiful yards of others too; she couldn't help but pull weeds and dead head flowers wherever she'd go.
Carol met and married Kenneth Anderson in 1968. They had four children and raised them in Concord, CA. She loved being a wife and mother, she was generous, loved unconditionally, gave warm, tight hugs, spoke her mind, and always created a home that was welcoming to all family and friends—hers and those of her children. One of her greatest joys in life was being surrounded by her family. She was filled with happiness each time they gathered together, sharing time, stories, laughter, good food, conversations, and watching her children and grandchildren interact. She loved to host large groups for holidays, and all who knew her, knew that her gatherings were always an open invitation. She and Ken surrounded themselves with a great group of friends with whom they prayed, celebrated life events, and consoled in sad times.
She was an avid Warriors fan and had a warrior spirit despite the aches and pains, illnesses and ailments she experienced daily for many years. She had the most inspiring and positive attitude on life and continued to live life to its fullest with energy and enthusiasm. She led a life filled with generosity and love and always arrived with plenty of food to share. She enthusiastically took care of grandkids and wanted to be as involved with all her children and grandkids as possible. She loved socializing and surrounded herself with people, she was genuinely interested in what others had to say, many times asking those hard questions that everyone wants to know but is hesitant to ask. She always welcomed new comers, greeted them, and showed a sincere interest in them. No one was a stranger for long when Carol was around. She has left an indelible impression on those people she's met throughout her lifetime and will be missed tremendously.
Carol was preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Clarice, her sister Mary, and her brothers Dave and Paul. She is survived by her siblings, Rose, Vincent, Frann, Steve, Theresa, Margaret, Patrice, and Joe. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Anderson; their children Lori, Kent (Rachel), Brett (Delise), and Kelly (Steve); and by her grandchildren Braden (15), Simone (13), Sophie (6), Emma (4), Charlotte (11 months), John (3), and baby boy (due in October).
A Funeral Mass for Carol is scheduled for 10 A.M. Thursday, August 29th at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 860 Oak Grove Rd., Concord, CA 94518.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019